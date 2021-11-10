MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A third person is facing charges connected to a home invasion and shooting on February 8.

Investigators said five suspects broke into the victim’s home on Pecan Street and attacked and robbed him. Shots were fired during the robbery and four people were wounded.

Days after the incident, 35-year-old Jaquesa Bradley was released from the hospital and police charged her with assault, burglary, and robbery. Her 19-year-old son, Jaquarius Bradley, was also injured in the shooting and arrested on February 9 after he was treated for his wounds.

On November 10, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bradley on the same charges.

No other details about the shooting have been released.