MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A third person is facing charges connected to a home invasion and shooting on February 8.
Investigators said five suspects broke into the victim’s home on Pecan Street and attacked and robbed him. Shots were fired during the robbery and four people were wounded.
Days after the incident, 35-year-old Jaquesa Bradley was released from the hospital and police charged her with assault, burglary, and robbery. Her 19-year-old son, Jaquarius Bradley, was also injured in the shooting and arrested on February 9 after he was treated for his wounds.
On November 10, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bradley on the same charges.
No other details about the shooting have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.