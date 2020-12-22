MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said officers caught a man cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle parked at a repair shop.
Investigators got the call early Tuesday morning that someone was breaking into cars at a collision center on Government Boulevard. When police arrived, they said they found 30-year-old Richard Graham under a Ford Mustang cutting the catalytic converter.
Officers arrested him and said they also found items stolen from other vehicles parked at the shop.
Graham is charged with four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and one count of possession of burglary tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.