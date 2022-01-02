MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man who broke into an apartment Saturday night was shot dead by someone inside.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on January 1 at the South Bay Apartments on New Jersey Street.

Detectives said the 41-year-old man forced his way inside the unit before he was shot. The man's name has not been released.

No charges have been filed against the shooter. MPD said the case will be presented to a grand jury.