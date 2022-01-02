MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man who broke into an apartment Saturday night was shot dead by someone inside.
It happened around 11:15 p.m. on January 1 at the South Bay Apartments on New Jersey Street.
Detectives said the 41-year-old man forced his way inside the unit before he was shot. The man's name has not been released.
No charges have been filed against the shooter. MPD said the case will be presented to a grand jury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.