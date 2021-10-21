UPDATE: Police now way the suspect is in custody.

---

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department has named a man wanted in connection with a Monday night homicide.

Police say David Hardy is wanted in connection with the killing of Samuel Bishop at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Melrose Street.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to notify Mobile Police immediately.

Police say Hardy "should be considered armed and dangerous."