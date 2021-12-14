MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We continue to follow breaking news this morning involving an incident that happened early at a local apartment complex.
The scene is on Levene Road, off Dauphin Island Parkway.
We are hearing reports that someone may have been stabbed earlier this morning around 1 o'clock.
Once we get an update from police we will let you know both on air and online.
