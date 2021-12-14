Levene Road scene

The scene is on Levene Road early Tuesday morning, Dec. 14, 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We continue to follow breaking news this morning involving an incident that happened early at a local apartment complex.

The scene is on Levene Road, off Dauphin Island Parkway.

We are hearing reports that someone may have been stabbed earlier this morning around 1 o'clock.

Once we get an update from police we will let you know both on air and online.

