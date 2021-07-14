MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Nearly five months after rapper HoneyKomb Brazy’s grandparents died in a shooting and fire, police are probing the possible origins of the bad blood they say exists between the rapper and a suspect in the case.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the deaths of Tony and Leila Lewis, but Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber said investigators expect one soon.

“We do believe that an arrest is imminent and that charges are forthcoming in that case,” he told FOX10 News. “We just aren’t able to achieve that point yet.”

The shooting at the home on Dr. Thomas Drive triggered an explosion that destroyed the house and damaged a neighboring home. An autopsy revealed Tony Lewis died from a gunshot wound; Leila Lewis' body was so badly burned that a cause of death could not be determined.

Attention has centered on Darrin “D.D.” Southall, a reputed drug kingpin who officially a “person of interest” in the Lewis killings. A law enforcement source has told FOX10 News that he is a suspect.

Court records offer a possible explanation of the relationship between Southall and Brazy, who’s real name is Nahshon Jones. Prichard police responding to a fatal shooting at Woodlands Apartments in 2016 named Jones as a suspect in what the incident/offense report called murder. Police later said, however, that Jones was inside the apartment and the victim – 22-year-old Ladarius Demetris Moorer – was trying to force his way inside against the will of the woman who lived there. A Mobile County grand jury declined to indict Jones for murder.

Jones did, however, pleaded guilty to another charge arising from the incident – being a felon in possession of a handgun. As a result of a previous conviction on an assault charge, Jones was not legally allowed to have the 9mm pistol he was carrying.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that Southall, 42, was Moorer’s uncle. But Prichard police Lt. Robert Martin told FOX10 News that Moorer’s death is not necessarily connected to the attack on Tony and Leila Lewis. Martin said seeking revenge for past deeds only perpetuates the cycle of violence.

“You’ve got to let the past go,” he said.

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood said the long-running dispute goes beyond a single incident.

“There’s certainly bad blood between the two factions,” he said. “I’m sure that contributed to it. Yeah, I've heard some of the same thing. I can’t say that’s the one thing that you can put your finger on.”

Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste also downplayed the significance of the 2016 shooting.

“We always try to uncover every stone we possibly can,” he said. “And so, we’ve heard that as a possibility. And so, we’re certainly looking into that as a possibility. But we can’t speak directly to the fact that that was the reason for the other incident that occurred.”

Southall has not been charged with any crime related to the Lewis deaths. But he does face charges in federal court alleging the he oversaw a widespread drug distribution ring that covered multiple states. If convicted, he could get live in prison without parole, based on advisory sentencing guidelines.

Southall also faces a separate federal charge alleging that he escaped from the Clarke County Jail, where he had been held on the federal drug charges. He remains jailed at the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

Gregory Reese, an attorney whom a judge appointed on Tuesday to represent Southall in the drug case, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Southall’s trial is set for October in the drug case. His trial on the escape charge is scheduled for September.

Jones, meanwhile, is being held at Mobile County Metro Jail while a judge mulls whether to revoke his probation. Prosecutors have alleged his violated the terms of that probation by illegally possessing guns, among other allegations.

Reporter Tyler Fingert contributed to this report.