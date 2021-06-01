MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police released the name of the teenager gunned down in Mobile on Sunday night.

Detectives said someone shot 15-year-old Jamarion Lee and left him to die in the middle of Wesley Lane in the Greenwich Hills neighborhood.

No arrests have been made in the case, and officers have not released details about any suspects in the case.

FOX10 News talked to a woman who said she called 911 after she found Lee in the street.

Chantale Harris said, "I was just driving down the street and I was coming to get my kid or and i just seen him laying in the street and so I got out the car and I was like is you okay?"

Harris said she performed CPR on Lee until police and paramedics arrived at the scene.