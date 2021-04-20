MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police have released the name of the woman who died Monday in a Moffett Road crash.

It was about 7:08 a.m. Monday when Mobile Police Department officers responded to Moffett Road and Helen Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Upon their arrival, officers found that the driver identified as Kimberly Griggs, 33, had crossed over the east bound lanes and struck a tree.

Police say she was transported to a local hospital and later died from her injuries.

If anyone has more information about this incident, they are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.