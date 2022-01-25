Police release pictures of shoplifters who punched Walmart employee

Mobile Police released pictures of two women who punched a Walmart employee who tried to stop them from shoplifting.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on January 19 at the store on Airport Boulevard near Hillcrest Road.

Investigators said the women were trying to walk out of the door without paying when the employee approached them. Police said the woman then started beating the working and causing minor facial injuries. They took off in an unknown vehicle.

Pictures show one woman wearing a white hoodie, and the other suspect wearing a red vest.

Anyone who can help identify them is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.

When captured, the women will be charged with robbery.