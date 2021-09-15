MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police released video of the suspect and photos of the car he used after a deadly shooting near a sports bar over the weekend.

Kelon Foster, 22, was gunned down in a parking lot next to The Stadium Sports Bar on Airport Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The manager of The Stadium told FOX10 News everything was captured on the bar's surveillance cameras.

On Wednesday, investigators shared images from that video showing the car the gunman used to flee the scene. Police said the suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with white writing on the front and back.

Anyone who can help identify the car or the suspect is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.