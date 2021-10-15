MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Multiple people have been shot at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, including one victim with life-threatening injuries, according to Mobile Police.

This happened about 9:56 p.m. during the closing minutes of the Williamson-Vigor football game.

The victims were transported to the hospital. One of the victims suffered a life-threatening injury, police said.

This is an active investigation. Authorities ask that if anyone has additional information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

