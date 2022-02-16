MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another violent 24 hours in the Port City hitting close to home for one couple after three people were shot and one person was killed in their neighborhood.

The homeowner who wished to remain anonymous said it’s sad to see another loss of life. Especially for someone who was only 19 years old.

“Taking a person’s life is a big deal. A 19-year-old youngster. That’s a big deal. With their whole life ahead of them”.

That was just one of three shootings overnight. Including one in the area of Donald street and Barretts Lane.

That victim survived with non-life-threatening injuries. And a shooting on Cheshire drive that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

A homeowner in that area walked outside Wednesday to several bullet holes in their door.

Wednesday, Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste telling FOX10 news that police need the help of parents to try and prevent these types of incidents.

“More importantly, the parents of some of these young people that are involved in some of the violent behavior we’re seeing, they’re going to have to take a more active role and do things to assist us in making sure that we do what we need to do for our community,” Battiste said.

There are no suspects in any of these shootings and police believe they’re all isolated incidents.