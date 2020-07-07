MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There is a heavy police presence at a residence on Farnell Street Tuesday morning.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office My Neighborhood crime map website indicates a shooting was reported at 765 Farnell St. at 8:13 a.m. and that the Mobile Police Department is the responding agency.
FOX10 News will have more on this developing story.
