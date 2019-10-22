MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There was a law enforcement presence at Chastang-Fournier Middle School shortly before noon Tuesday.
A spokeswoman with the Mobile County Public School System said officers were called to the school after a student made a threat. They were called to make sure everything was OK.
The spokeswoman said the threat was determined to not be credible.
Police and Mobile County Sheriff's Office vehicles were observed on the campus.
