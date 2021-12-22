MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police roadblocks are in place at several locations in the city.
It's the latest effort in the city's attempt to target crime.
The checkpoints will be in place Wednesday from 5 p.m. to midnight.
They are located in the areas of Halls Mill Road at McVay Drive, Highway 90 near Old Pascagoula Road, St. Stephens Road at Pleasant Avenue, and Cody Road at Airport Boulevard.
Law enforcement agencies are required to notify the public of the locations, time, and duration of roadblocks.
