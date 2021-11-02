Police say domestic dispute sparked gunfire and chase through Mobile streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A domestic dispute appears to have sparked gunfire and a chase through city streets on Monday, police said Tuesday.

Police on Monday arrested two men in a Lexus on Belvedere Circle, Charleston Eric Robinson, 37, and 31-year-old Jonuavoris Joshon Maye.

That came after detectives just happened to be in the area and heard gunshots near a Raceway gas station on Government Boulevard and McVay Drive. According to police, the gunfire may have been aimed at a someone who had some sort of domestic dispute with Maye. Officer Katrina Frazier, a police spokeswoman, told FOX10 News that investigators are trying to track that person down and have some good leads.

Patricia Balkcom, the manager of the Raceway, told FOX10 News on Monday that she was putting receipt paper in the gas pumps when she heard six to seven shots and then saw a Jeep and Lexus that was dragging the back fender pull into the parking lot.

A passenger from the Jeep jumped into the Lexus and then take off down McVay Drive, while the Jeep headed toward downtown on Government Boulevard, Balkcom said.

“They actually jumped the curb and went farther down Government,” she said.

Raceway has turned surveillance footage over to police. Balkcom said she could not share it with FOX10 News, but she added that she realized after reviewing the video that a third vehicle was involved.

“There was actually a third vehicle,” she said. “It was like a gray convertible Audi. From the looks of it, they was behind the black Jeep, and when the black Jeep stopped, they attempted to go around, and they are the ones that actually clipped the Lexus. And then they just kept going down McVay.”

Balkcom said the surveillance video shows the dark-gray Audi caused the back-end damage to the Lexus.

“The Audi went around the Jeep and clipped the Lexus,” she said.

Balkcom said the Jeep had tinted windows, so she could not see how many people were inside. She said the sound of the gunfire shook her.

“It was extremely loud,” she said. “My nerves were shot the rest of the day.”

The charges against the two men arrested Monday are misdemeanors for now. But police said the charges could be upgraded, depending on where the investigation into the gunshots leads.