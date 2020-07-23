MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a woman was killed by her son at Crossings at Pinebrook Apartments on Azalea Road at Michael Boulevard.
Officers discovered the body of 55-year-old DeAnna Goddard in her unit around noon on Thursday after they were asked to check on her.
Investigators determined that Goddard was killed by her son, 27-year-old Kevin Michael Carter.
He was arrested Thursday and booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on a murder charge.
No word on how long Goddard had been dead or the cause of her death.
Meanwhile, the complex has been a hotbed of activity for MPD's homicide unit. Investigators called out just 15 hours before for a shooting.
Police responding just before 10 o'clock discovered 29-year-old Gregory Sledge suffering from a gunshot wound. Sledge was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MPD says the two murders are not related and the investigation remains ongoing.
