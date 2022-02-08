The Mobile Police Department issued a scam alert for people in the area.

Investigators said con-artists are using a gift card scam to steal money from people in Mobile.

The scammers convince victims into giving them the card number to gift cards they are tricked into buying.

MPD warns that no government agency, law firm, or noncommercial business will ask for a gift card as payment.

For more details about the scams, check out https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/gift-card-scams.

You can report fraud at http://reportfraud.ftc.gov/.