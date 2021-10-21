MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Police are getting close to arresting the alleged Ladd-Peebles Stadium gunman, who authorities say got help from a Troy University football player, according to Mobile’s top police officer.

Police Chief Paul Prine told FOX10 News that investigators have received good information about Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon’s movements after Friday night’s shooting that left five people wounded.

“We’re still looking for Mr. Belfon,” he said. “And, you know, we are tracking his whereabouts earnestly. And we have got some information. We’re not far from apprehending him.”

Authorities alleged that Belfon, 19, was at the game between Williamson and Vigor high schools and that he went to the parking lot late in that contest to get a gun. A 17-year-old who also was armed but did not shoot, according to police, appeared for a bond hearing Thursday on five counts of attempted murder. A judge set bail at $250,000.

A third person charged with attempted murder, Jai Montrell Scott, is out on bail.

Law enforcement authorities say that after the shooting, Belfon went to Troy, where he hooked up with Reginald Leon Todd, a wide receiver who grew up in Mobile County and graduated from Blount High School.

Pike County prosecutors have charged Todd with hindering prosecution, alleging that he harbored Belfon. Court documents in that case accuse him of allowing Belfon to come to his house, leave a gun there and use his cell phone. The criminal complaint also alleges that Todd cut Belfon’s hair.

Those are allegations that Todd’s attorney, Willie Huntley, adamantly denied on Thursday.

“That’s all inaccurate,” he told FOX10 News. “My client, as I can tell, waived his constitutional rights and told the police everything they wanted to know. They didn’t like what he told them.”

Mobile police have said they have not determined whether the gun received in Troy is the same one used in the Ladd shooting.

Huntley said Todd, 24, returned from his team’s road trip to Texas on Saturday to find Belfon had broken into his home.

It was not the first time Belfon had visited Todd, Huntley said. He said his client’s brother is a friend of Belfon. But Huntley added that Belfon was uninvited that night.

Huntley said the two went out Saturday night and that it is likely his client allowed Belfon to use his phone. And he acknowledged that police found Belfon’s gun in Todd’s car but said his client did not even know it was there.

Huntley said Todd made no effort to harbor Belfon when he found out Sunday what had happened at Ladd. He said Belfon told Todd he was headed for Louisiana.

“As soon as my client found out that he, the other guy – (Belfon) – was involved in it, he directed him to leave,” he said. “And we adamantly deny that he ever cut that man’s hair. He did not do that.”

Todd, a senior, has been suspended from the Troy football team. Prior to that, he had caught 23 passes for 291 yards. Huntley said he hopes to get the criminal charge dismissed after a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 2 so that he can return to the team.

“It’s my understanding from talking to his coaches that he is a pro prospect,” he said. “And of course, all this does is hinder his prospects as an NFL player, a potential NFL player.”