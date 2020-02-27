MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The hunt is on for a man who not only robbed a woman at an apartment complex in the Oakleigh Garden District, but also tried to kidnap her.
Police say the crime happened as a woman was going to meet a friend at the Marine Street Lofts near Broad Street and Government Boulevard Saturday night around 11 p.m. when she was held up at gunpoint outside.
“I think anytime an incident happens you're on high alert for a little while so definitely I have been more concerned recently, but I think you have to be careful wherever you go,” one neighbor said.
“Crime is everywhere,” said Jessica Waters who lives in the building. “It's not just located downtown, it's in West Mobile it's all over.”
Investigators say the crime was caught on camera, but the video is not crystal clear.
“Of course, it concerns me, you know I just moved here a week and a half ago and I’d like to think I moved into a safe place,” a neighbor said.
Without a lot to go on, neighbors say police dusted for fingerprints. FOX10 News was sent a picture that shows a wall near the front door covered in black markings.
The woman told police the suspect tried to force her to go with him. She then started fighting back and started screaming for help.
Neighbors say the complex is safe and they have never had an issue.
“Personally, I feel safe and secure,” Waters said. “There's cameras everywhere, there's a keypad to enter and I mean it's Oakleigh which is a safe neighborhood.”
We reached out to the woman involved, but she was too shaken up to go on camera.
FOX10 News also called the complex, but we never heard back.
Police have not release any details about who they are looking for, but we will let you know if they do.
