Mobile Police are searching for three or four people who bailed out of a car following a chase.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Bankhead Street.
Officers were seen looking around homes in the neighborhood where the suspects may have been hiding.
No other details have been released.
