CHICKASAW, Ala (WALA) -- Police in Chickasaw are on the hunt for some burglars on a stealing spree. Investigators say the crooks are nabbing some pricey electronics.
“We all work all our lives to have what we got, we don’t got much, but what we got we'd like to keep,” said Martin Martinez, who had his home broken into last year.
Police are now warning those in the neighborhood that criminals have hit homes over the last few weeks.
Martinez said his home was targeted last summer and believes the burglaries are part of a long string.
“They demolished my house as far as looking, but I couldn't find nothing gone,” he said.
According to neighbors, police have stepped up patrols in the area. Steve Beck said an officer pulled him over because his blue car is similar to the vehicle believed to have been used during the break ins.
“It's great to me that they're pulling blue cars over because they're going to find the right one, one of these days,” he said.
Investigators tell FOX10 News, the items snatched are electronics like TVs and iPads.
“I don't see them walking down the street with it, so evidently they had to have a car parked and these neighbors around here they pretty much stick up for each other, watch out for each other,” Martinez said.
Police are asking those who live on the southside of Chickasaw to call them if they see anything suspicious.
