PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Prichard overnight.
Prichard Police tell FOX10 News the shooting happened on Turner Road Sunday morning.
Investigators say a man was killed in the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this point, but homicide detectives are working the case looking for leads. They have not identified a suspect or person of interest.
