PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Police need help finding a man accused in a shooting that wounded his wife and killed another man.

Investigators said Maurice Sashington opened fire on Beck Avenue on Christmas Eve killing 40-year-old Quincy Jermaine Kemp and injuring Shanda Shanta Sashington.

Maurice Sashington is wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone who can help find him is asked to call investigators at 251-452-2211.

Shanda Sashington is still in a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.