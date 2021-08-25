MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are seeking clues about the shooting of a man who was found dead outside of a church.

On August 12, officers were called to Union Avenue after getting a report that a car crashed into a church there. When police arrived at the scene, they found Ronald Cummings, 57, dead from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made in the case, and detectives are hoping someone can provide more information about the shooting of Cummings. Anyone who can help is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211 or send tips at mobilepd.org/crimetip.