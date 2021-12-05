MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday at Azalea Pointe Apartments in Mobile.
That's on Azalea Road.
Around 7 p.m. police officers had blocked off a good portion of the apartment complex parking lot with crime tape.
According to investigators, the man was shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
