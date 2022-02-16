MOBILE, Ala, (WALA) – A pair of shootings that left two teenagers dead and two others hospitalized on Tuesday are not related, Police Chief Paul Prine said Wednesday.

The first shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. on Cheshire Drive South near Halls Mill Road, where a 14-year-old boy suffered fatal gunshots.

The second occurred hours later, a little before midnight, on Cottage Hill Road near Schillinger Road. Police found a 19-year-old dead in a car and two other 19-year-old remained hospitalized Wednesday but were expected to live, authorities said.

“We have no direct evidence there’s a correlation between the two incidents,” Prine told FOX10 News. “I think what’s important to know is that both of these incidences in and of themselves are rather isolated. And what I mean by that is we believe that the offenders are possibly know to the victims.”

The car that was traveling on Cottage Hill Road ended up on the property of a couple who live at the end of a private road. Homeowner Lynda Snow told FOX10 News that the vehicle took out a fence, a palm tree and some other trees.

“We didn’t even know it was going on,” she said. “Isn’t it amazing how 1,200 feet from our house we didn’t even know about it?”

Snow said she and her husband learned the incident had taken place so close their home after one of his employees told him on Wednesday. She said she believes the two victims from the car walked across the street to an apartment complex for help.

“I’m just glad they didn’t come to my house and knock on our door,” she said. “I would have freaked out.”

Early Wednesday, police towed the car, and investigators later in the day searched the side of the road.

Cindy Jones, who lives in a subdivision off of Cottage Hill Road, said she and her husband were in bed when they heard the gunfire.

“All of a sudden, I heard a really, really loud noise – bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” she said. “Lots of noise. And I thought it seriously was outside my bedroom window. And I just jumped up, and I started looking around.”

Paul Prine said key details remain under investigation, including who fired the shots, what the motive may have been and even where in the car each of the victims was.

“We have a scenario of what happened, but we have to be able to corroborate that information, and in doing so, we certainly don’t want to get ahead before we corroborate that information,” he said.

Even though investigators believe the two shootings are not related, the chief said they are connected by the same theme – youth violence.

“So that is the bigger deal, is that we’re seeing a lot of gun violence, a lot of acts of violence among the young adults here in the city of Mobile,” Prine said. “And so we want the community to know, involving your children, involving your kinfolk, if you will, we want you to understand there is an alternative way to resolve your conflict without resorting to violence.”

Snow said she is saddened by the violence.

“Something has to be done with it,” she said.