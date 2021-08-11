MOBILE, Ala. --On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at approximately 2:51 p.m., police officers responded to the Popeyes on 4009 Airport Blvd., in reference to one shot.

Upon arrival, police officers found the victim was on break in the parking lot near his vehicle when an unknown male subject approached him armed with a gun and shot him in the leg.

According to police, the victim is now being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.