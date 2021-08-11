MOBILE, Ala. --On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at approximately 2:51 p.m., police officers responded to the Popeyes on 4009 Airport Blvd., in reference to one shot.
Upon arrival, police officers found the victim was on break in the parking lot near his vehicle when an unknown male subject approached him armed with a gun and shot him in the leg.
According to police, the victim is now being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.