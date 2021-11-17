SEMMES, Ala. (WALA)- Staff members at Loblolly Farm were coming to meet a client on Monday when they made an unfortunate discovery.

“We found a door open," said Gary Smith. "It had been kicked open and from there we kept discovering.”

The changing room was covered in foam from a fire extinguisher, but that was just the beginning.

We discovered tools had been destroyed, machines had been sprayed, buildings had been broken into," said Smith.

Not much was stolen but director of operations Gary Smith says it could cost up to $20,000 to replace the tools and clean up the paint. He also says he was shocked to see BLM and obscene images painted on the ground and surrounding structures.

“I didn’t understand what I was looking at. We’re way out here in Semmes. We’re at the end of the road. It’s kind of hard to think we would be under that kind of attack."

Smith says he doesn’t think this has anything to do with Black Lives Matter and that neighbors on nearby Stone Road also had their property damaged over the weekend. He’s hopeful that those responsible will be caught soon.

“They are going to find you, and you will be brought to justice," said Smith. "You will pay for this.”

Smith says it will be another week to three weeks before things are completely back to normal, but they will be ready in time to host an event this weekend.