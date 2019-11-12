MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's not only beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Port City -- but also feels like it. Folks bundling up as we get our first real taste of winter.
"Lady: I love it. Lee: You ready for the cold weather? -- Lady: Might as well be. Lee: Yes, ready or not, but here it comes. Lady: It's here."
A crew just arriving from a stint offshore surprised by the dramatic drop in temperature.
"It was warm yesterday. Right when we got dockside -- it was like oh 30s," said one guy. "I'm used to wearing flip flops and t-shirts. Laughs. Lee: Not today. -- Not today!"
As the sun went down -- you could start to feel the drop in mercury. Mobile settling in for a very cold night.
"It feels very cold... As you can see -- I have all my layers on," said one lady.
But depending on who you ask -- it's not that cold.
"I'm a transplant from Chicago. I've adjusted but I don't like the hot weather though. I never have," said one lady. "Lee: Is it cold for you? -- Lady -- No, this is perfect."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.