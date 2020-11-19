MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) --They helped turn the lights back on in the aftermath of Hurricanes Sally and Zeta -- now the Port City is giving those linemen the opportunity to come back and enjoy Mobile.
The City of Mobile, elected officials, and local businesses are saying thank you to those utility crews who made it happen -- getting power restored in record time.
"These guys have worked countless hours. When you say sun up to sun down -- we are not kidding. We really want to make sure they know we say an extra special thank you -- but we want to give them something as well," explained Emily Gonzalez, Visit Mobile VP of Marketing & Communications.
A special thank you campaign underway offering linemen special deals on hotel rates, restaurants, and attractions.
"There was no happier sight than driving home getting close to your house -- and seeing the linemen at work and knowing they were getting closer every day," said Carol Hunter, Downtown Mobile Alliance.
Hunter hopes people will remember that feeling and also give to the gofundme to help continue this effort.
"We know that it is their job -- we know they are paid to do this. They are not volunteers. But they worked so very hard. As I said well into the night -- to try and get the power back on and reconnect us to the world," said Hunter.
There are billboards also running throughout the Southeast in Port City, Atlanta, Biloxi/Gulfport, as well as Macon, Georgia in high traffic areas -- to not only thank they linemen, but to remind thousands of drivers who see them that Mobile is just a short drive-to destination.
Mayor Stimpson and all City Council members took the lead -- each donating $1,500 to the campaign. Hargrove also put in a $1,000 and challenged other businesses to do the same.
Corporate sponsors include: Hargrove Engineer + Constructors, Phelps Dunbar, Burr Forman, Personal Edge Fitness, Alabama Orthopedic Clinic, Leavell Investments, iBeria Bank, Infirmary Health, Bullard Automotive, Pilot Catastrophe, Lafayette Land Company, Regions Bank, Hancock Whitney Bank, USA Health, University of South Alabama, Roberts Brothers, Inc., Volkert, Lamar, and 22nd State Bank
The billboards will be running through the end of the year, just as the city begins to celebrate the Carnival season.
