MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With Louisiana on the road to recovery, the Port City is playing host to those forced out of some of the hardest hit areas.

“We stay in a double townhouse, so my neighbors’ side her roof is caved in,” said Tarin Martin, who lives in Kenner, Louisiana.

Martin left before the storm and has been staying in Mobile, but that soon will change.

“We’re going to stay out here for another day, but trying to go back home. If it’s still bad we’ll go to Mississippi to my grandmom,” she said.

Many of the evacuees are staying at Mobile hotels and the cost is really adding up.

Now they are having to make tough decisions about heading home sooner than they would like too.

“We’ve been out here for a couple of days, about two or three, we can’t be out here much longer with the hotel costs,” said Charles Causey, from Baton Rouge. “We have been trying to get into contact with all of the agencies to see if we can get some type of assistance.”

To help provide relief, the American Red Cross has opened two shelters in Mobile. One at Springhill Rec Center and the other at Seals Community Center.

“We have a shelter here that has breakfast, lunch and dinner, we have a place to sleep, put your head. A safe place,” said Justin Nolan.

Justin Nolan is the Seals Community Center shelter supervisor for the Red Cross. He says Wednesday morning they were nearly full with 50 people checked in.

“Overnight between 12 and 4-5 am people were coming in from all over. We’ve had people come in today from New Orleans,” Nolan said.

While the clean-up continues in Louisiana, more and more people are making the decision to return home and hope things are not too bad.

“We have to go back, it’s no other choice,” said Dianna Causey, who lives in Baton Rouge. “There’s no other choice, but to go back and just deal with the misery.”