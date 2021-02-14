MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency ahead of the potential winter weather -- it includes 28 counties. And even though Mobile and Baldwin counties aren't included -- local officials are preparing for the potential threat of icy conditions.

As folks filled their gas tanks Sunday night -- they couldn't do it fast enough -- in an effort to get back into their warm vehicles.

"It's cold! That's why I have all of my warm winter gear on," said Ola Crimes.

As an extreme winter storm sweeps across the country -- in the next couple of days we are about to see the cooler temperatures plunge even more.

Both ALEA and ALDOT urging drivers to be safe for the possibility of icy conditions on the roadways -- especially in the West, Central and Northern parts of the state.

And while the worst of it looks to be to our north -- just in case -- the Port City is also prepping ahead of time. Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the Public Works Department will begin preparing trucks with sand for the potential of black ice that may develop on the roadways.

In a statement released -- Mayor Stimpson went on to say: "It is extremely dangerous to drive in these kinds of conditions, and we are prepared to close individual roads as needed if they become unsafe to travel. If a widespread event leaves a majority of roadways unsafe to travel, a state of emergency would be declared. That would result in a citywide curfew that would remain in effect until road conditions could be made safe once again."

Meanwhile, ALEA will have troopers on standby to assist any drivers -- should they run into trouble. However, troopers urge if conditions are too bad -- don't risk getting on the roads.

"Everyone stay warm, stay safe, and stay blessed," said Crimes.

The counties included in Governor Ivey's state of emergency are : Bibb, Blount, Choctaw, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Shelby, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.