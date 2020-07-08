Port City to host 2021-2024 SSAC Baseball Championship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Southern States Athletic Conference announced that it has partnered with the Mobile Sports Authority (MSA) and Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group (MSEG) to bring the SSAC Baseball Championship to Hank Aaron Stadium.
This four-year agreement runs through the 2023-24 academic year.
"We are excited to partner with the Mobile Sports Authority and Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group to bring our Baseball Championship to Mobile," said SSAC Commissioner Mike Hall. "Hank Aaron Stadium will provide a first-class venue for our fans and student-athletes and the city of Mobile has a long-tenured history hosting successful events."
Danny Corte, Executive Director of the Mobile Sports Authority added: "As we slowly work through returning to some manner of normalcy in our lives, we believe that going forward sporting events will lead the way in helping to return the overall tourism industry to a healthy level.
"With that stated, the Mobile Sports Authority has continued to engage sports events owners on the advantages of coming to play in Mobile. So, in conjunction with our premium event partner, the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group, the Mobile Sports Authority is very excited and proud to have recently been awarded the SSAC Baseball Tournament for 2021 and beyond. We want to thank Commissioner Mike Hall and the SSAC member schools for the confidence they've shown in our team and we look forward to seeing the teams, alumni, fans, and friends at the Hank in the future."
"We are excited to once again partner with the Mobile Sports Authority to bring the Southern States Athletic Conference to Mobile," Kevin Grimes, Vice President of Baseball Operations of the Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group said. "The SSAC Baseball Championship is exactly the type of event that we had in mind when we started this company and we look forward to hosting such a great baseball conference at historic Hank Aaron Stadium."
Noteworthy
• Hank Aaron Stadium is a 6,000-seat stadium that opened April 17, 1997
• From 1997-2019, it hosted the Mobile BayBears, a AA team in the Southern League
• Dimensions are 310 ft to right field, 325 ft to left field and 400 ft to center field
• The stadium features luxury suites at field level and a commemorative plaque outside to honor each Mobilian enshrined in the Hall of Fame
