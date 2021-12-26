MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the Port City gears up to say goodbye to 2021 -- they're looking forward to the first New Year's Eve party in downtown since the pandemic began.

In less than a week, Trombone Shorty & the Orleans Avenue will help us usher in 2022. The giant MoonPie is standing by and ready to drop.

With a new year, Mardi Gras is also set to make a return to the Port City. To say revelers are ready is an understatement

Despite the rain, the Lending Tree Bowl parade earlier giving them a taste of all the fun.

"It was great it was rainy real good turnout a lot people. We're happy to be here," said one man.

And in the city born to celebrate, who could forget the success of Tardi Gras???

"We've missed Mardi Gras. We've missed Mardi Gras! It's time," said one couple.

"We are here tonight. We are excited we can have something in the midst of COVID. God is good," said one woman.

"It's very exciting," said another woman.

Downtown businesses are hoping that excitement will translate into big returns as the crowds, which normally bring in hundreds of thousands of people every year, will spend money on what's sure to be an unforgettable celebration like the Port City has not seen in a very long time.

The Conde Cavaliers will kick things off and are set to roll on Friday, Feb. 11. Fat Tuesday this year falls on March 1.