MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It's officially the most wonderful time of year in the Port City. The City of Mobile lighting the big Christmas tree in downtown Mobile at Mardi Gras Park.

Crowds not only showed up but were prepared for the cold weather.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson had some help pushing the button to light the tree. With a 10 second countdown -- the tree was lit up with a lot of ooohhhhs and aaaaahhhhs.

Mardi Gras Park was filled with the tunes of Christmas favorites and showered with snow.

It's a dramatic difference from last year's extreme COVID Christmas.

"As I said -- bah-humbug on COVID. You look at this crowd right now you see how many people are out here -- this is very gratifying because they are here because they want to have fun... Because they think it's exciting -- doesn't get any better than that," said Mayor Stimpson.

Back this year -- the vendors agree.

"Everybody wants to support each other and with the supply chain the way it is -- you almost have to buy local," said Emily Freeman, NiNi's Pies & Cakes. "It's great to be out here and been good excellent for us."

Santa made his grand entrance in a horse-drawn carriage and got to work immediately taking pictures and toy requests from all the kids.

With 36 days until Christmas -- downtown Mobile never looked so good -- just in time for holidays.

"It's beautiful. It's beautiful... My favorite time of the year," said one woman.