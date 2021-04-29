MOBILE, Ala. --State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced today the reopening of portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to the harvesting of oysters on March 22, 2021.

This includes Portersville Bay, Grand Bay, Bon Secour Bay, Heron Bay and Navy Cove. The order was effective at 8:30 a.m., April 29, 2021.

All public oyster reefs are managed by Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Marine Resources Division (MRD) for harvest.

Catchers are reminded to check with MRD for information regarding areas open for harvest.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological safety.

For additional information concerning the opening, contact Byron Webb, Alabama Department of Public Health, in Mobile at (251) 433-2428 or (251) 331-3447.