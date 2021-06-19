CODEN, Ala. (WALA) -- A possible tornado damaged the Cedar Point fishing pier in southern Mobile County early Saturday morning.
One person is reporting a piece of wood from the pier went through a pickup truck window.
The National Weather Service said the possible tornado was reported by a 911 caller. This happened around 3:15 a.m.
The 911 caller said one person was possibly injured.
The Cedar Point Pier is at 18250 Dauphin Island Parkway in Coden.
