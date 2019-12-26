MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- With Christmas behind us -- retailers reopened their doors Thursday for round two of gift card spending and all of those returns and exchanges.
"I had to return a couple of things and my mom wanted to check out the holiday clearance. So she's in the back and I have to go find her and make sure she didn't do too much damage," said Kesha.
She's not the only one hitting up the after Christmas deals at Target on Schillinger Road.
"I always come for these storage tubs. Last year they were $5 for a storage tub. So I had to come right after work to make sure I got some more. $5!!! You can't beat that to put all of your Christmas stuff in. I got 8," said Jessica.
This year, shoppers are expected to return nearly 100-billion dollars worth of holiday purchases -- half of that will come from online purchases.
Others were showing off their Christmas bundle of joy.
"I got this for Christmas and her name is Millie. She's a blue nose pit. She's six weeks old. I'm buying stuff for her... spoiling her with food and treats. It's been a great Christmas. Best Christmas gift," said Gracie.
And with more deals to be had -- some aren't done just yet.
"We are going to the other Target because they did not have any wrapping paper holders here. So we are not done just yet," said Jessica.
"We've only went on Schillinger -- all day! Started at Hobby Lobby, Walmart, Kohl's, Target, and tomorrow -- we are going down Airport," said Kesha.
Target tells me they expect the post holiday rush to last about a week after Christmas into the New Year before things -- technically get back to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.