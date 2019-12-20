On Friday, December 19, 2019 at approximately 10 p.m., police responded to an assault complaint at the post office located at 250 St. Joseph Street. The post office employee stated that she observed a man with blond hair in the dock area and thought he was a truck driver.
The postal employee said the man approached her and grabbed a pipe that was lying on the ground and took a swing at her. On his second swing, he struck her in the leg. The man then left walking toward State Street. The employee was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
