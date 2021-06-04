MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are still some slots available at the Just 4 Pre-K Center for the 2021-22 school year.
Representatives from Mobile County Public Schools’ national-award-winning pre-k program will be at the main entrance of The Shoppes of Bel Air this Saturday from 1-4 p.m. to provide information about the school and to assist parents in setting up the required screening to enroll. Visit them, or call Just 4 at 221-1450 to apply.
Students must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2021, to qualify.
Just 4, located on St. Stephens Road in Mobile, serves more than 300 pre-k students each year. It is part of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K, which has received the highest quality rating by the National Institute for Early Education Research for 13 consecutive years. Children who participate in this high-quality pre-k program excel in kindergarten, elementary school, and beyond.
Established in 1988, Just 4 offers a full-day pre-kindergarten program that follows the MCPSS calendar. School will start on Aug. 11. Students attend free of charge.
The professional staff at Just 4 is devoted to providing a high-quality, research-based, child-centered pre-k program that emphasizes early academics and social development. The mission of Just 4 is to teach children to love learning and to strive for lifelong success. Its motto is: “Small, but mighty.”
Visit just4devmcpssal.schoolinsites.com for more information.
