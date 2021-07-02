MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- This weekend is one of the busiest holidays for travel on the roadway. It's usually bumper to bumper as visitors try to make their way to Gulf Coast beaches, but unlike years past -- getting through the Port City's dreaded tunnel traffic -- a breeze -- partly because of ALDOT's new strategy of diverting truckers from going through the tunnel.

One clear sign it appears to be working -- congestion downtown has been almost eliminated as traffic is not only moving but flowing the Bankhead Tunnel and across the Bayway.

Travelers at the pump are optimistic not only about the traffic -- but the forecast.

"Well if there's a 50% chance it's gonna rain... It's a 50% chance it won't. Laughs... That's how I always look at it," said one traveller.

But there's no freedom this 4th from the pain at the pump.

"The prices are a little higher than ours at home. It makes it difference... It sure does," said one traveller from central Mississippi.

"I wish they would just go down," said one lady.

The national average for regular is around $3.11 per galon according to AAA. It adds up too: According to Gasbuddy the price is 43% higher than this time last year and 2% higher than Memorial Day weekend.

"I think it is pointless to complain about something when it is still going to have to come out of your pocket and pay it. I mean it's like saying -- I don't like going to work, but you've got to make money," said one man.

Back on the road -- while it's not stop and go -- traffic is still steady, but as one lady put it -- there's one way to avoid it all.

"It's ridiculous... Laughs. I won't be going through it... I'm staying home, where it is safe."