MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A domestic dispute between two juveniles sends a girl to the hospital and a male juvenile is now accused of the crime.

It happened Sunday night just before 9 o'clock in the 300 block of Azalea Road.

A viewer, who called 911, sent in video to us -- which shows the female juvenile, who appears unresponsive, laid out in the middle of the roadway while the male juvenile tries move her.

According to Mobile Police the boy may not have known the girl was on his SUV when she fell. Police say the girl climbed on the running board on the side of the SUV while the boy tried to leave. That's when the boy stopped, causing her to fall. She was transported to the hospital -- the extent of her injuries unknown. Police also confirmed she is approximately five months pregnant.

MPD arrested the male juvenile on scene. He now faces charges of domestic violence and reckless endangerment - but MPD is conferring with the district attorney's office. Those charges could be dropped.