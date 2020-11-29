MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Researchers said the necropsy of the sperm whale that was stranded in Mobile Bay revealed new information, but they have not determined what led the animal into the shallow waters.
The whale was euthanized on Wednesday after spending a week stranded in the bay. Biologists said the whale was put down because it was too sick to survive.
A necropsy performed on Thursday and Friday revealed that the sperm whale was a young male about 33.5 feet long. The cause of the stranding has not been determined. Samples have been sent off to check for bacterial, viral, or fungal infections, histology, and toxicology.
The Dauphin Island Sea Lab released the following questions and answers:1. How long can the analysis take?It usually takes a few weeks to receive results and sometimes longer depending on the tests.
2. Where do the samples go?
Some analyses are analyzed at DISL and in collaboration with local analytical facilities. Other samples are sent to expert analytical facilities around the country.
3. What will the samples tell researchers?
The samples will provide the same types of information your doctor receives when they test you for illness. For example, blood samples can tell us about organ function, inflammatory and infectious processes, nutritional health, and more. Histology can also tell us about disease processes, and we test for a variety of common bacterial and viral infections and possible toxin or contaminant exposure among other diagnostics.
4. What was in the stomach?
There was little content in the stomach but some remains of squid (beaks) and crustacean shell pieces (possibly crab shells). These prey are known in the sperm whale diet.
5. What will happen with the whale's body?
Following necropsy, the whale carcass was buried at a NOAA-approved, secure location.
