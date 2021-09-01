Mobile, AL (WALA) -- We are just days away from the first game of the season for the South Alabama Jaguars. The Jags open up the season at home Saturday against Southern Miss.

The excitement level is really high, but they are paying attention to the recent trends. And as this weekend approaches, they're asking fans to do the same.

It’s been a long offseason and the jags can’t wait to hit the field Saturday night. But they have some business to take care of first.

Athletic Director Joel Erdmann says everything is going well.

“We just had to enact what was planned. That does take great attention to detail and caring. But we have a great facility here that's graded in customer satisfaction and providing a great college football game," Erdmann said.

With the recent surge in COVID numbers, extra precaution is being taken to make sure everyone is safe.

“We have to be conscious of each other. Wear a face mask if you prefer to do so, but we're not requiring them. If you're able to distance in lines at concessions, restrooms, and common areas, we're asking everyone is conscience of doing that,” Erdmann said.

It’s a long checklist, but it’s an important one. The university announced that tailgating will be allowed Saturday. And they're expecting a lot of people to attend.

“I think the stadium and the surrounding areas on campus as a whole will really come alive with activities from our students to our customers and visitors. I can't wait,” Erdmann said.

Tickets are still available. And they're asking that students arrive a little bit early to claim their spots behind the Golden Eagle bench.