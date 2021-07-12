School will be starting back up before you know it. And for some students, having everything they need to be ready for class isn’t a given. That’s where groups like The Circle of Love Foundation come in, to help fill the void. Dorris Phillips is the woman behind the mission of making sure that when children step back into the classroom, they’ll have what they need.

She joins Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4PM to talk about the needs and how you can donate.

For more information on the supply drive, and a link to donate, just head to https://thecircleoflove.org/