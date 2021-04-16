PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- Prichard Water Works & Sewer responded to numerous sanitary sewer overflows on Thursday 15 caused by heavy rains.
Eight have concluded, while three others are ongoing, according to officials.
For more details, see the accompanying document by the Mobile County Health Department.
