The Prichard Fire Department is holding its first-ever Angel Tree Program.
It’s an initiative to help families in need provide Christmas gifts for children.
Fire Chief David Hale and Police Chief Walter Knight joined Lenise Ligon on Fox 10 News at 4 with the details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.