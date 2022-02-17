Prichard city leaders not addressing the elephant in the room at Thursday night's council meeting.

Although one council member wanted to talk about that questionable spending at the Prichard Water Board.

FOX 10 News was told that Mayor Jimmie Gardner is on medical leave, so he wasn’t at the meeting.

The city council appoints the water board members, but according to the council’s attorney, they have no power to remove a board member.

That was the clarification that Councilwoman Annie Williams was looking for.

Williams says she was told there was something the council could do.

But in fact according to their attorney, they cannot, other than pursue legal action.

When Councilwoman Williams sent out an email asking to address the issues regarding the Prichard Water Board, she says her questions were ignored.

"What part do we play in this?" Williams asked. "Because people are looking at the water board as being the city and they are not the city. And the citizens need to know this."

Council President Ossia Edwards responded by saying she had a valid reason why she didn't respond to the email that Williams sent out.

"It was an ongoing investigation, ongoing," Edwards said. "No one had been indicted. I'm not going to speak on something, to a media. We're dealing with something that is in the hands of the D.A., federal and so forth. So that's my answer to that."

Councilwoman Stephani Johnson-Norwood did point out that when the new council took over back in November they heard claims there was a misuse of funds and mismanagement, and that action was being taken.