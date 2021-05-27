PRICHARD, Ala. --According to the City of Prichard, Prichard City Council has voted to adopt the 2020- 2021 General Fund Budget.
A budget has not been passed in three years.
The budget has proposed a 2.5% raise to all merit employees and a 5% raise to first responders.
